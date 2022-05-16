HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DINO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

