Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Heska posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of HSKA traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. 676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,196. Heska has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 836,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,712,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heska by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

