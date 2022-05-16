Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.75 million and the lowest is $24.60 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $106.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $106.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.00 million, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,504 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,328. The company has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

