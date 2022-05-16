Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $114.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

