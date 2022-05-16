HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.18 ($71.77).

HEI stock opened at €52.18 ($54.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($81.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.39.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

