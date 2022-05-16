Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

HTLF stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 241.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

