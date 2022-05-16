Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Down 6.2%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 24,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 749,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.
The company has a market capitalization of $811.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59.
In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,286 shares of company stock valued at $934,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 128.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 31.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 557,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.