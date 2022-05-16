Head to Head Comparison: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Yandex alerts:

66.8% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yandex and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.91) -20.81 Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.70 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yandex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yandex and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $83.25, suggesting a potential upside of 339.55%. Given Yandex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -6.46% -1.26% -0.69% Grom Social Enterprises -161.21% -50.28% -36.65%

Summary

Yandex beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.