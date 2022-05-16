Head-To-Head Comparison: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holley and Valeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 1.66 -$27.14 million N/A N/A Valeo $20.42 billion 0.22 $207.04 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and Valeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Valeo 1 2 7 0 2.60

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 54.52%. Valeo has a consensus target price of $22.71, suggesting a potential upside of 143.98%. Given Valeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valeo is more favorable than Holley.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Holley has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 15.98% 3.62% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in various weather conditions. Additionally, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

