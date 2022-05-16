HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $53.28. 19,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,127. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

