HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Down 32.5% in April

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCWB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

