HARD Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00521808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,242.04 or 1.76244875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004767 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.