HaloDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $128.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 52.3% against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $47,079.99 and $128.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00493971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,546.97 or 1.84643825 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004534 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

