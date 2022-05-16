Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

