Gulden (NLG) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (NLG) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $394.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00226250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016467 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003087 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

