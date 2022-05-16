Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,322. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

