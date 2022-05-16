Guardian Capital LP Takes $355,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.42 on Monday, hitting $655.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,488. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.34 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $722.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,151. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

