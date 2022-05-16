Guardian Capital LP Has $2.78 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.77. 10,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.