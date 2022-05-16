Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,142,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,841,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,050,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 65,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.