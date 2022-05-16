Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NICE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average of $251.94. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.29.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

