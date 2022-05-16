Guardian Capital LP Buys 1,200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,461,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 303,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,676,000 after buying an additional 300,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.90. 37,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.59 and its 200-day moving average is $223.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.