Guardian Capital LP Acquires 4,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.63. 344,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,770,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

