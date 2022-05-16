Guardian Capital LP Acquires 400 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

