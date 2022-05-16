Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 236 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 191,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

