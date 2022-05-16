Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. 17,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,034. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

