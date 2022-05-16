Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.29. 21,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,228. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.14 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

