Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $865,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.38. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.39. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.