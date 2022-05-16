Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $72,000 Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,158.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 62,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,014. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.