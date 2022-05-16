Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 192,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.