Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $235.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,761. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

