Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) to report sales of $106.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.63 million and the highest is $110.87 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $92.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $465.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.95 million to $468.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.58 million, with estimates ranging from $602.46 million to $640.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.21). The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

GH stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 1,620,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,498 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,805,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,687,000 after buying an additional 144,070 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

