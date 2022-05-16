Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.36

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 64760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.93. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Griffon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

