Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €38.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($40.74) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Grenke in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €25.20 ($26.53) on Thursday. Grenke has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($22.08) and a 12 month high of €40.25 ($42.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.