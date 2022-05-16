GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Down 10.5%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.04. 16,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 278,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20.

Get GreenLight Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenLight Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenLight Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.