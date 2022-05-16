Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,106 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 563,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.05. 577,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

