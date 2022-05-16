Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

SPHQ traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $45.35. 19,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,267. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

