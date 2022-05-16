Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period. Finally, Juniper Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares during the period.

ACWI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,690. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $85.52 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

