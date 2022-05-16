Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.47. 60,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.01 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

