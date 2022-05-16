Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,822 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.85% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

