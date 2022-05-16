Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.11. 156,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.63 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.