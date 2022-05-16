Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.14. The company had a trading volume of 365,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,464. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $312.53 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

