Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 9,749 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,211,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $10,337,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

GXO traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.81. 21,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.