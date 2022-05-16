Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,826 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VTV stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $141.45. 249,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

