Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $188.63. 3,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

