Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,914. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.