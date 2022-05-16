Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.60 million-$931.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.55 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,914. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

