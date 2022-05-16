Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-$2.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. 4,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,914. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

