Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Up 39.9% in April

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 323,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 118,507 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 373.5% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 502,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 462,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 5,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.02.

