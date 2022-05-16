Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 269,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,655,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 462,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Gores Holdings VII has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

