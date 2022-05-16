Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.